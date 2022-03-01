2nd arrest made in northern Iowa homicide case where man was found in lake

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa - A second arrest has been made in a northern Iowa homicide case from 2020.
The Iowa DCI announced Tuesday that Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Rollin Bontrager, who was found floating in Virgin Lake in July of 2020.
An autopsy determined he sustained multiple lacerations to his head consistent with being beaten with a bolt cutter tool.
Allan Schwidder was previously charged in the case and told authorities that Colling was present and engaged in the beating and placed him in Virgin Lake around the time of the murder.