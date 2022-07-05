 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

Winneshiek County Sheriff

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2.

“The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been separated from their family while on the river. One of the kayakers was located by a deputy sheriff walking along the road near Chimney Rock access and was transported by ambulance for minor injuries,” authorities said.

A short time later, the second teenager was found stranded along the riverbank north of Chimney Rock bridge. He was later reunited with his father. 

The group was visiting from the Des Moines area.

 

