2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2.
“The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been separated from their family while on the river. One of the kayakers was located by a deputy sheriff walking along the road near Chimney Rock access and was transported by ambulance for minor injuries,” authorities said.
A short time later, the second teenager was found stranded along the riverbank north of Chimney Rock bridge. He was later reunited with his father.
The group was visiting from the Des Moines area.