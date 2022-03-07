 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2-story building destroyed in Northwood blaze (with photos from the scene)

  • Updated
  • 0

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A two-story building which contained some apartments was reduced to rubble Monday after a fire broke out in Worth County.

The Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said Central Ave. from 5th St. N. to 7th St. N. was closed due to the fire and mutual aid was brought in from multiple surrounding communities.

What was left of the building after fire officials battled the blaze for hours was being torn down with heavy machinery late Monday afternoon.

Fire officials told KIMT that no people were injured and that some pets were rescued. 

northwood fire 15

Fire officials responded to a blaze Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo.
northwood fire 13.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 12.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 11.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 10.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 9.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 8.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 6.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 4.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
northwood fire 1.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo
Northwood fire March 7

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire Monday, March 7, 2022, in Northwood. Photo courtesy Jamie Arfman.
northwood fire 3.JPG

First responders battle a fire Monday in Northwood. KIMT photo

Recommended for you