2-story building destroyed in Northwood blaze (with photos from the scene)

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A two-story building which contained some apartments was reduced to rubble Monday after a fire broke out in Worth County.
The Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said Central Ave. from 5th St. N. to 7th St. N. was closed due to the fire and mutual aid was brought in from multiple surrounding communities.
What was left of the building after fire officials battled the blaze for hours was being torn down with heavy machinery late Monday afternoon.
Fire officials told KIMT that no people were injured and that some pets were rescued.