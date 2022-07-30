2 killed, including 3-year-old boy, after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 in Worth Co.

KENSETT, Iowa - A 3-year-old Northwood boy and a 45-year-old Albert Lea man were killed during a multi-vehicle collision Friday night on Highway 65 in Worth County.
The Iowa State Patrol said Thielen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood, and John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea died in the crash.
Fausnaugh was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Maggie Harvey, 24, of Northwood.
Authorities said Harvey’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Hinderscheid’s vehicle head-on just north of Kensett.
Harvey’s vehicle was then on its top in the middle of the road when a semi struck it.
Harvey was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for her injuries.