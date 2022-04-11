2 juveniles hurt after rollover crash in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Friday night.
Authorities said Ethan Timp, 18, of Ossian, was driving a 1997 Jeep Wrangler on 185th Ave. when he approached a curve while going too fast.
The vehicle entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on its passenger side.
There were three juveniles in the vehicle, and two were believed to have been ejected from the vehicle. The two, who were not wearing seatbelts, were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.
Timp is failing a charge for failing to maintain control.