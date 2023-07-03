2 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol said Steven York, 74, of Waconia, Minnesota, and Keira Duffy, 16, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, died in the crash.
Mary York, 74, of Waconia, and Jenna Stangland, 37, of Minneapolis, were hospitalized following the crash.
It happened at 3:50 p.m. at Highway 18 East and mile marker 209.
The state patrol said a vehicle by Stangland crossed the center line and both drivers attempted to take evasive action but collided head-on.