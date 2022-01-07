2 charged in north Iowa for stealing trailer, snowmobile before shaving off VIN number

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two Worth County men are facing charges for allegedly stealing a snowmobile and trailer out of Hancock County.
Deryck Leitner, 48, and Deryck Leitner Jr., 24, are each facing charges of felony theft and altering/changing VIN numbers.
Court documents state on Dec. 13, Garner police responded to a report of a stolen snowmobile and trailer.
The property was later discovered at 114 Maple St. in Kensett where the defendant resides.
Officers found that the VIN number had been ground down and the grinder was found on the ground next to the snowmobile.
The snowmobile was valued at $2,000 and the trailer was valued at $800.