100-mph pursuit in northern Iowa ends with arrest, state trooper vehicle struck

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - A 100-mph pursuit Wednesday morning ended with one person in custody and an Iowa State Patrol vehicle being rammed.
Authorities said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate-35. The vehicle refused to stop and at one point rammed the trooper into the ditch.
The vehicle was reported stolen and the driver is facing the following charges:
- OWI 1st
- Poss of Controlled Substance
- Felony Eluding
- Assault on a Peace Officer
- Poss of Firearm by a Felon
- Interference with Official Acts
- Reckless Driving
- Theft 2nd
- No DL
- Traffic Charges
- Out of State Warrants