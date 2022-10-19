 Skip to main content
100-mph pursuit in northern Iowa ends with arrest, state trooper vehicle struck

ISP photo

Photo courtesy the Iowa State Patrol. 

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - A 100-mph pursuit Wednesday morning ended with one person in custody and an Iowa State Patrol vehicle being rammed.

Authorities said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate-35. The vehicle refused to stop and at one point rammed the trooper into the ditch.

The vehicle was reported stolen and the driver is facing the following charges:

  • OWI 1st
  • Poss of Controlled Substance
  • Felony Eluding
  • Assault on a Peace Officer
  • Poss of Firearm by a Felon
  • Interference with Official Acts
  • Reckless Driving
  • Theft 2nd
  • No DL
  • Traffic Charges
  • Out of State Warrants

 

