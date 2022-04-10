1 in custody after shooting in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Algona on Saturday morning.
Police said it happened at 10:25 a.m. after a report of a person being shot and a vehicle leaving North Park Dr. at a high rate of speed.
" Responding officers spoke to the victim and witnesses that stated an altercation happened between parties in two vehicles in that area. A suspect, as well as description were identified and transmitted through the Algona Communications center to surrounding agencies. Through the assistance of Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement the suspect vehicle was stopped, and a suspect taken into custody," police said.
The charges and name of the suspect have not been released. The condition of the victim is unknown as well.