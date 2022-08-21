1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County.
The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
Authorities said Balvance’s vehicle was turning into a residence and pulled in front of the Hensel vehicle.
The crash happened at 20th Ave. and 460th St. N. near Buffalo Center. It happened just before 3 p.m.