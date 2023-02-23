Iowa to end mandatory reporting of positive COVID-19 tests

DES MOINES, Iowa – On April 1, the State of Iowa will no longer require positive COVID-19 tests be reported to the state Public Health Division.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says that type of reporting no longer accurately reflects the prevalence of the virus in the state. HHS says the development and widespread availability of rapid in-home tests – which are not required to be reported – means the case and positive test counts in the state are no longer as meaningful as they once were.
HHS says The Public Health Division will continue to review and analyze COVID-19 and other health data from several sources, including Syndromic Surveillance which the state has launched through the Health Information Exchange allowing near real time monitoring of illnesses.
“It’s important for Iowans to know that the Public Health Division will monitor the virus, just as we do for other respiratory illnesses,” says State Medical Director Dr.Robert Kruse. “The Public Health Division will continue to work collaboratively with our local health departments, healthcare partners in the state, and partners at the federal level.”
Iowa currently has no mandatory reporting order for any of the other respiratory viral illnesses such as influenza, RSV, and rhinovirus. HHS says TestIowa at Home will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing for Iowans through the end of 2023.
The U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services says, due to current COVID-19 trends, the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will expire at the end of the day on May 11