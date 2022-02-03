Iowa to end emergency COVID rules on February 15

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says the Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation issued for the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.
Reynolds says she has signed one final extension of the proclamation and will allow it to expire for good on February 15.
“We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary. The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly,” says Governor Reynolds. “State agencies will now manage COVID-19 as part of normal daily business, and reallocate resources that have been solely dedicated to the response effort to serve other important needs for Iowans.”
The Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation for Iowa was first issued on March 17, 2020, and over time included hundreds of provisions that enabled certain public health mitigation measures in response to the pandemic. Only 16 provisions remain in effect, mostly focused on lingering workforce issues.
With the expiration of the proclamation, Iowa’s two COVID-19 websites, coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov, will be decommissioned on February 16 but state health officials say the information will remain accessible online through other state and federal resources.
“While our COVID-19 reporting will look different, Iowans should rest assured that the state health department will continue to review and analyze COVID-19 and other public health data daily, just as we always have,” says Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). “The new format will include data points that Iowans are used to seeing, but moves us closer to existing reporting standards for other respiratory viruses. This new phase also assures that our teams, who have been deeply committed to the COVID-19 response, can return to their pre-pandemic responsibilities, and refocus on areas where the pandemic has taken a hard toll.”
IDPH will report relevant COVID-19 information weekly on its website, similar to how flu activity is reported. That will include positive tests since March 2020 and in the last seven days, cases by county, an epidemiologic curve, variants by week and deaths since March 2020. Vaccine information, including total series and boosters completed, demographics for fully vaccinated Iowans, and vaccination by county, will also be reported.
The State of Iowa and its health care providers will also continue to report COVID-19 data as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker reports state-level data for cases, deaths, testing, vaccination and more. The site is available at coronavirus.gov or covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker. The State Hygienic Lab will also continue to operate the Test Iowa at Home program.
Reynolds says nearly half of U.S. states have already discontinued their public health proclamations, and several more are set to expire in February if they aren’t renewed.