Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the U.S. Supreme Court set to decide on the status of Roe v. Wade, the Iowa Supreme Court is taking a step regarding abortion rights in the Hawkeye State.
On Friday, state judges ruled that a 2018 ruling that abortion was constitutionally protected in Iowa was wrongly decided and was overturned. The decision comes after the state appealed a lower court ruling in 2020, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers that challenged a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion.
The state Supreme Court's move could severely limit or even ban abortion outright in the state, if federal judges decide to give authority of abortion back to individual states.
Jo Hafermann is the Executive Director of the Caring Pregnancy Center.
"Hearts and minds are going to have to change on the abortion issue, that it's not going to be decided in our courts or justice system. People have to realize it's a baby, it's a baby right away. We see it's a baby everyday."
The center provides resources for those making pregnancy decisions, including pregnancy tests and support, and abortion recovery. They do not provide or refer clients for abortions or emergency contraception.
"We're here to help the actual moms and babies, and the young moms making those choices any way we can. As long as it's legal somewhere, it's not our job to say it's right or wrong. It's our job to help them see the life."
In a statement, Governor Kim Reynolds calls the ruling 'a significant victory in the fight to protect the unborn.'