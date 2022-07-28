Iowa sues tobacco companies for over $100 million in withheld payments

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is accusing 18 tobacco companies of cheating it out more than $133 million.
State Attorney General Tom Miller is suing Philip Morris, USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and 16 other tobacco companies for violating the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, which requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens. The motion, filed in Polk County District Court, alleges that the companies have withheld a portion of their annual payments to Iowa in bad faith and “through a scheme of false claims and feigned ignorance.”
Miller says the tobacco companies demand that Iowa must go to arbitration to recover each year’s withheld payment and it has taken years to litigate each dispute, creating a long backlog and a growing amount of withheld payments.
“We have fought, and won, these legal battles for years, and there is no end to these disputes in sight,” says Miller. “We now must escalate the matter and force the tobacco companies to pay what they owe the state of Iowa.”
The lawsuit seeks to recover actual and punitive damages, plus attorneys’ fees and other costs. Under Iowa’s False Claims Act, the state seeks three times the amount of actual damages.
Iowa has received $1.41 billion in payments over 24 years under the Master Settlement Agreement, which obligates each participating company to make a payment each year subject to certain adjustments. State law says tobacco companies selling in Iowa either must join the MSA or deposit a certain dollar amount per unit sold in an escrow account.
Miller says the continuing dispute is over the Non-Participating Manufacturer Adjustment, which allows tobacco companies participating in the Master Settlement Agreement to reduce their annual payments under certain circumstances. Those circumstances include having experienced a loss of market share to non-participating competitors, and showing that a state failed to “diligently enforce” state laws against tobacco companies that did not sign the MSA.
“Iowa and other states who signed on the MSA have lived up to their end of the bargain. It’s time tobacco companies do the same,” says Miller. “They should pay us what they owe us.”
Miller says each time Iowa has to take the tobacco companies to arbitration, it costs the state $3-4 million.
The defendants in the lawsuit are:
Philip Morris USA; R.J. Reynolds; Commonwealth Brands, Inc.; Farmer’s Tobacco Company of Cynthiana, Inc.; ITG Brands, LLC; Japan Tobacco International USA, Inc.; King Maker Marketing, Inc.; Kretek International, Inc.; Liggett Group, LLC.; Peter Stokkebye Tobaksfabrik A/S; Premier Manufacturing Incorporated; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; Scandinavian Tobacco Group Lane Ltd; Sherman 1400 Broadway N.Y.C., Inc.; Tabacalera del Este, S.A. (“TABESA”); Vector Tobacco Inc.; the Von Eicken Group; and Wind River Tobacco Company, LLC.