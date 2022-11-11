Iowa State Rep. Sharon Steckman says Republican Doug Campbell is requesting a recount after Tuesday's defeat

CERRO GORDO COUNTY-Iowa's State Rep. Sharon Steckman said her 2022 Midterm opponent for the House District 59 race, Republican Doug Campbell, is requesting a recount after losing to her by more than 6% of the vote.
Steckman won Tuesday's election with more than 53% of the vote, while Campbell garnered almost 47%.
The state of Iowa only pays for recounts if candidates are within 1% of each other.
Since Campbell is not within that margin, he will have to foot the bill, which is $150 dollars.
Steckman said she does not know why Campbell is requesting the recount but said it is his right.
"I think it is unnecessary. If it was me, I would simply say, if I were the one that lost, I would simply call my opponent and congratulate them on a hard fought campaign. However, it is not me and Doug has every right to do that," Steckman said.
A recount could happen within the next few weeks but Steckman said Cerro Gordo County has to certify the election results first, which will happen on Nov. 15.
KIMT reached out to Campbell for comment but did not hear back.