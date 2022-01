Iowa State Patrol vehicle hit by semi Friday afternoon

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Will Impact the Area through Early Saturday Morning... .Snow will continue to increase across the area this afternoon and be most intense through the evening hours. The snow will pick up in time to impact the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&