 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Iowa State Patrol Lt. recalls close call during response call

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Iowa State lieutenant is lucky to be alive after being hit by a semi while responding to an accident last week.

As heavy snow was coming down in North Iowa last Friday, Lt. Dana Knutson responded to a report of a semi driver that slid off the road and into the median of Interstate 35 near Mason City.

"I was waiting for a tow truck to show up. The other semi lost control and came at me."

Remembering knowledge he learned from training, Knutson knew he had to act quick.

"I put the patrol car in drive and drove down in the median as far as I could. That other semi was completely down in the bottom so I couldn't get completely out of his way, so I ended up getting hit by the back of the trailer."

The semi clipped the back of the patrol car, but he was fortunate to escape with only minor injuries. Knutson says close calls like this serve as a reminder for everyone to move over for stopped vehicles.

"It's not just us, it's the tow trucks, the ambulances, fire trucks, those kind of people that are on the side of the road. We need to slow down and be prepared for something to happen."

Knutson hopes the state's 'Move Over Law' is strengthened to allow law enforcement to issue a citation for drivers that don't move over during a traffic stop.

Iowa State Patrol Lt. recounts close call

Recommended for you