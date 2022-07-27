Iowa state park to reopen after murder of three family members

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen to the public for day use at 10 am Thursday.
The park closed on July 22 after the fatal shooting of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls. The Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation of the incident. A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.
The park campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through July 31 have been notified and refunded.
The Iowa DNR appreciates the continued collaborative work between local law enforcement, the Department of Public Safety, and the DNR State Parks staff and conservation officers on this investigation.