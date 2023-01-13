Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair.
Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement.
"We could not be more excited to announce the transition of CEO and Fair Manager to Jeremy Parsons," says Darwin Gaudian, Northwest District Board member and current President of the Iowa State Fair Board. "His long list of fair credentials, his community involvement, his leadership skills, and his passion for the fair industry are the perfect combination to lead the Iowa State Fair into the future."
The Iowa State Fair says Parsons says more than 30 years of fair experience and was the executive director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation before being named the CEO/Manager of the Clay County Fair in 2011.
"It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as caretaker for one of Iowa's most beloved institutions," says Parsons. "The Iowa State Fair holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to join the team responsible for building upon the Fair's rich heritage and traditions."
Parsons just completed his reign as Chairman of the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE) and was honored with the Fairman of the Year award from the Association of Iowa Fairs in December of 2022. He is a graduate of the IAFE Institute of Fair Management and is a Certified Fair Executive.