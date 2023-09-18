Iowa State Auditor warning about email fraud targeting school districts and other government entities

DES MOINES, Iowa – School districts and other government organizations are being warned about phony emails instructing them to redirect payments.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand says his office was recently notified by two school districts that they were the recipients of fake checks and emails.
“This kind of fraud is on the rise and can happen to anyone. A year ago, I was personally targeted by email scammers trying to redirect my paycheck. Fortunately, the Iowa Department of Administrative Services contacted me to confirm the email was fake,” said Sand. “That’s why it’s so important to be vigilant and develop internal controls and procedures to detect and prevent fraud.”
In the first case, a fake email sent to a school district directed them to send payments to a new address. This fraud, known as Business Email Compromise, resulted in the district being cheated out of approximately $100,000.
In the second case, fake checks were created that included a school district’s account and routing numbers. Two checks totaling $10,400 were successfully cashed at area banks.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued a nationwide alert in February warning of a surge in check fraud. It cited a 23 percent increase in check fraud complaints from financial institutions in 2021, compared to the previous year. The increase is linked to an uptick in the theft of checks sent through the mail. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has made mitigating the BEC threat a priority, noting in a 2022 report that losses from BEC crimes jumped from $360 million in 2016, to $2.4 billion in 2021.
The Iowa State Auditor’s Office says school districts and government entities should monitor financial accounts for irregularities, including unauthorized withdrawals or missing deposits. Requests to redirect payments should be independently verified by calling the vendor directly and contact information contained in the suspect email or other correspondence should not be used to verify the payment method.