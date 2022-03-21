Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week: Monday - Severe Thunderstorms

Today we're talking about severe thunderstorms and what qualifies a thunderstorm as severe? Well... the National Weather Service has specific criteria they look for before issuing a severe thunderstorm warning. This includes hail, wind, and even tornadoes. first off... let's talk about hail!
You can have a thunderstorm that produces hail, but it's not severe because the size of the hail isn't large enough to cause damage.
For the storm to be classified as severe, the hail needs to be 1" in diameter, the size of a quarter, or larger. that's when you might start to see dents on a car, but we all know hail can get even larger, and produce some extreme damage like shattering your cars windshield.
Now, let's talk about damaging wind gusts. Thunderstorms can produce some extreme wind gusts, and anything over 58 mph is classified as severe.
these storms can produce some extreme damage as was the case during last December's serial derecho that affected Iowa and Minnesota,
as that complex of thunderstorms produced wind gusts over 70 mph and that can do more damage than some tornadoes,
So it's important to take severe thunderstorm warnings just as serious as a tornado warning.
Speaking of tornadoes, they are severe, but are in a class of their own. On Wednesday, we'll take a look at tornadoes in more detail as we continue on with our topics for severe weather awareness week in Iowa.