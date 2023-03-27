Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and Monday's topic is severe thunderstorms. Do you know what makes a thunderstorm severe?
The National Weather Service has certain criteria they use when issuing warning for thunderstorms. If a storm is producing hail that is larger than 1" in diameter or larger than a quarter, then it is severe.
For winds, storm producing wind gusts over 58 mph are also severe. These strong winds are usually associated with squall lines, which can produce widespread damage, and can even become a derecho if they cover a large distance.
And of course tornadoes are severe, but are in a class of their own when it comes to warnings. StormTeam 3 will be discussing tornadoes in more detail on Wednesday as part of Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week.