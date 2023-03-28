Iowa Severe Weather Awareness: How to receive severe weather alerts?

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and today's topic is Alerts and Warnings and how to receive that information. First, what's the difference between a watch and warning. A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather, as all of the ingredients are available. A warning means that severe weather is actually happening now or will be soon.
It's important to pay attention to both and prepare accordingly.
With many of us using mobile phones nowadays, we can receive severe weather information via weather apps. Those have become great tools to alert people of severe weather, but it's good to have a backup. You can get severe weather information from KIMT News 3 on TV and through the KIMT Weather App. A weather radio is another great tool to use as they have a battery backup for when the power goes out.
Having more than one way to receive weather information is the best way to keep you and your family safe this severe weather season.