Iowa sets single day tornado record

RUDD, Iowa - Last Wednesday was a day many people will never forget, especially for those who live in a community that was struck by one of the many tornadoes that spun up as part of the serial derecho, like Rudd.
Last week's serial derecho that swept across the Midwest brought 92 tornadoes in four states; 43 of those were in Iowa, a new state record.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff noted of the amount of data that was analyzed days in advance. She says the staff at the Des Moines office were in awe of this type of weather event.
"To have something of this magnitude, it would be historic regardless of the time of year it happened. For it to be in December puts it in a league of its own. This is not something we typically see in the month of December at all."
Could such an event repeat itself in December and other winter months? Hagenhoff says it's too early to tell.
"As far as is this a signal that this is something that's going to be more common, there's really no way to know if this is going to be common or not because this is the first time this has happened. But being prepared and keeping in mind that this is a possibility is going to be something that's important."
To determine the strength of a tornado, the National Weather Service sends out teams of analysts to survey damage, as well as gathering pictures, drone imagery, and radar and satellite data. Hagenhoff says the NWS is still investigating more reports of tornadoes from the derecho.