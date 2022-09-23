Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation.
Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
“That is a clear case of election disinformation, where someone is purposefully trying to mislead Iowa voters,” says Pate. “We have a great record of clean, fair elections in Iowa and election officials across the state are pushing back on this nonsense.”
The Iowa Secretary of State's Office updated the Myth vs. Fact section of its Election Security in Iowa webpage Friday morning with more information.
“Iowa is one of the top three states in the nation for election administration and we’re going to keep it that way by defending our process against grifters and people who want to sow doubt in our system,” says Pate. “If you have any questions about how to cast your ballot and ensure your vote counts, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or your county auditor’s website.”
Secretary Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group recently released a joint media release about their united effort to dispel election misinformation and disinformation.
If you see or hear of something suspicious related to elections, call the Iowa Secretary of State at 1-888-SOS-VOTE.