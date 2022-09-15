Iowa Secretary of State says state elections are secure and 'cannot' be hacked

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s Secretary of State is fighting back against false claims of election tampering in the state.
Secretary Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group have issued the following statement:
“Iowans vote on paper ballots, and you cannot hack a paper ballot. We have numerous security measures and checks and balances in place to ensure the integrity of the vote. That includes Voter ID, public testing of voting equipment prior to the election, post-election audits and wide array of cybersecurity protections.”
“You also have your friends and neighbors staffing the polling sites-in a bipartisan fashion. They are standing up and providing a great service for our state and nation and deserve respect. We encourage all eligible Iowans to register to vote and participate in elections, and we want voters to know that we are dedicated to protecting their vote.”
“Iowa is one of the top three states in the nation for election administration and that’s because we have a dedicated team of professionals in every county. Election cybersecurity remains a race without a finish line, and we are committed to staying ahead in this race.”
Secretary Pate says his office developed an Election Security in Iowa webpage to counter misinformation and disinformation. It includes a Myth vs. Fact section, a detailed breakdown of the many security measures Iowa has put in place to protect elections, and a five-minute video that details how ballots and election equipment are maintained.
The members of Secretary Pate’s bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group and the county each represents include:
Amanda Waske-Ringgold
Carol Robertson-Mills
Denise Beyer-Allamakee
Denise Fraise-Lee
Hayley Rippel-Benton
Jamie Fitzgerald-Polk
Jennifer Garms-Clayton
Melissa Wellhausen-Page
Rhonda Deters-Grundy
Ryan Dokter-Sioux
Sue Lloyd-Buena Vista
Whitney Hein-Jones