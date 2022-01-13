Iowa Secretary of State announces new business coalition to fight human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s business community is coming together to end human trafficking in the state.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Thursday the creation of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) coalition. Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program, which is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.
“My office is the business portal for the State of Iowa, and we’ll be inviting every business in the state to join this effort,” says Secretary Pate. “We are going to build a statewide, grassroots coalition that will unite with one common mission: to make Iowa a trafficking-free state.”
The coalition was announced during a ceremony on Thursday at the State Capitol with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery.
"We are grateful to have been invited to collaborate with the Secretary of State in the design and creation of the IBAT program,” says George Belitsos, chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery. “Secretary Pate is to be commended for launching IBAT and giving all of Iowa's businesses the opportunity to join the fight to end modern slavery and human trafficking in our state."
Businesses that join IBAT are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something” and “Do Something”. Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.
Businesses can learn more about IBAT and apply for membership at IBAT.Iowa.gov. Businesses that have already joined the coalition include:
