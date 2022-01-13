 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Iowa Secretary of State announces new business coalition to fight human trafficking

Paul Pate vs Human Trafficking Jan 13 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s business community is coming together to end human trafficking in the state. 

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Thursday the creation of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) coalition.  Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program, which is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes. 

“My office is the business portal for the State of Iowa, and we’ll be inviting every business in the state to join this effort,” says Secretary Pate.  “We are going to build a statewide, grassroots coalition that will unite with one common mission: to make Iowa a trafficking-free state.” 

The coalition was announced during a ceremony on Thursday at the State Capitol with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery. 

"We are grateful to have been invited to collaborate with the Secretary of State in the design and creation of the IBAT program,” says George Belitsos, chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery.  “Secretary Pate is to be commended for launching IBAT and giving all of Iowa's businesses the opportunity to join the fight to end modern slavery and human trafficking in our state." 

Businesses that join IBAT are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something” and “Do Something”.  Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa.  Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa. 

Businesses can learn more about IBAT and apply for membership at IBAT.Iowa.gov.  Businesses that have already joined the coalition include: 

American Council of Engineering Companies Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa, Inc. 

Atlantic Bottling Company 

Beeline and Blue 

Cemen Tech 

Community Bankers of Iowa 

Community Foundation for Inspired Giving 

Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping 

Greater Des Moines Partnership 

Home Builders Association of Iowa 

Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa 

Iowa Association of Business and Industry 

Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives 

Iowa Automobile Dealers Association 

Iowa Bankers Association 

Iowa Biotechnology Association 

Iowa Business Council 

Iowa Engineering Society 

Iowa Good Roads Association 

Iowa Grocery Industry Association 

Iowa Hospital Association 

Iowa Hotel & Lodging Association 

Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery 

Iowa Nonprofit Resource Center 

Iowa Restaurant Association 

Iowa Society of Association Executives 

Iowa Water Well Association 

Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association 

Jackson Mfg. Inc 

Live Now Consign & Designs 

Mercy College of Health Sciences 

Pate Asphalt Systems Company 

Society of Land Surveyors of Iowa 

St. Vincent de Paul 

Two Tone Creative 

