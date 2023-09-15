Iowa 's jobs and jobless rate both increased in August

DES MOINES, Iowa – There were more workers and more jobs in Iowa in August but the state’s unemployment rate grew as well.
Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent in August, tying the same rate at August 2022. Iowa also gained 2,400 jobs in August and the state’s workforce increased by 500 people.
“Iowa employers appear to have acted cautiously last month amid ongoing worry about the national economy and rising inflation,” says Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “However, we saw Iowa’s pool of available workers increase, meaning that more and more Iowans continue to show a strong desire to find new careers across the state.”
IWD says the number of unemployed Iowans increased to 50,200 in August from 47,700 in July while the overall labor force participation rate decreased slightly from 68.8 to 68.7 percent. The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,692,400 in August. That figure is 2,000 lower than July but 24,300 higher than one year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent in July to 3.8 percent in August.