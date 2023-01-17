Iowa Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa –The 2023 inductees to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.
“I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the inductees who have made an incredible difference in all our lives,” says Ralph Kluseman, President of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association. “This Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are testament to caliber of the talent in Iowa and also the talent of inductees from around the world that have enriched our lives.”
Induction festivities begin with a Rock the Roof Concert on August 31. The following evening features a special concert to be held in the Roof Garden with 1964 - The Tribute, who are being inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. 1964 – The Tribute is a band that according to the Rolling Stone magazine is: “Best Beatles tribute on Earth.” The Opening Ceremony and Guitar Marching Band, Autograph Party, Iowa Rocks Talent Contest and Inductee Meet & Greet will all be on September 2. Events conclude with the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Induction Ceremony and Concert on September 3.
We’re so excited to present this incredible class of inductees and award winners,” says Association Executive Director Clay Norris. “It’s always like a big family when we get together. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Arnolds Park during the induction celebration planned for Labor Day weekend.”
2023 Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductees:
Band Category: House of Large Sizes, Mercurys, The Rathbones, Renegade, Rushmore, the tracterz
Border Band Category: Denny & The D.C. Drifters
Out of State Band Category: The Beatles, The Young Raiders, 1964 The Tribute
Promoter Category: John Murren, Brent Stockton
Individual Category: Bobby Berge, Andy Blumenthal, Christopher Jon Furman, Kevin Hanick, Ed Hart, Sam Irish Sr., Andy Krayer, Craig MacGregor, Ron Smith
Women Who Rock Category: Rebecca Braun, Melanie Rosales-Underbrink
DJ Category: Jamie Grout
Radio Station Category: KNOD, Harlan
Support Person Category: Kent Hertz, Donald Higgins, Kirk West
Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Jimmy Ryan
Matousek Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Valdez
2023 Special Achievement Awards:
Spirit Award: Lone Tree Horns
John Senn Legacy Award: Steve Daly