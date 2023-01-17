 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Iowa Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Iowa Rock Hall of Fame Inductees 2023

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa –The 2023 inductees to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the inductees who have made an incredible difference in all our lives,” says Ralph Kluseman, President of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association.  “This Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are testament to caliber of the talent in Iowa and also the talent of inductees from around the world that have enriched our lives.”

Induction festivities begin with a Rock the Roof Concert on August 31.  The following evening features a special concert to be held in the Roof Garden with 1964 - The Tribute, who are being inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame.  1964 – The Tribute is a band that according to the Rolling Stone magazine is: “Best Beatles tribute on Earth.”  The Opening Ceremony and Guitar Marching Band, Autograph Party, Iowa Rocks Talent Contest and Inductee Meet & Greet will all be on September 2.  Events conclude with the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Induction Ceremony and Concert on September 3.

We’re so excited to present this incredible class of inductees and award winners,” says Association Executive Director Clay Norris.  “It’s always like a big family when we get together. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Arnolds Park during the induction celebration planned for Labor Day weekend.”

2023 Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductees:

Band Category: House of Large Sizes, Mercurys, The Rathbones, Renegade, Rushmore, the tracterz

Border Band Category: Denny &amp; The D.C. Drifters

Out of State Band Category: The Beatles, The Young Raiders, 1964 The Tribute

Promoter Category: John Murren, Brent Stockton

Individual Category: Bobby Berge, Andy Blumenthal, Christopher Jon Furman, Kevin Hanick, Ed Hart, Sam Irish Sr., Andy Krayer, Craig MacGregor, Ron Smith

Women Who Rock Category: Rebecca Braun, Melanie Rosales-Underbrink

DJ Category: Jamie Grout

Radio Station Category: KNOD, Harlan

Support Person Category: Kent Hertz, Donald Higgins, Kirk West

Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Jimmy Ryan

Matousek Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Valdez

2023 Special Achievement Awards:

Spirit Award: Lone Tree Horns

John Senn Legacy Award: Steve Daly

