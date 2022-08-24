Iowa Republicans blast, Democrats defend Biden plan to forgive some student loan debt

KIMT-TV 3 News – Some of Iowa’s top Republicans are blasting President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst released the following statement:
“President Biden is rewarding the wealthy and penalizing working families.”
“Why should Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education foot the bill for master’s degrees for the wealthy? It is unfair and will fan the flames of inflation and add to our growing federal debt.”
“Instead of putting a band-aid on the problem and passing the buck, we should be giving students and their families a clear picture upfront about the true costs associated with their education. That’s why I introduced my Student Transparency for Understanding Decisions in Education Net Terms Act—a commonsense way to help students make informed decisions about their future.”
Ernst says she has supported and introduced a number of bipartisan bills to provide transparency behind the costs of college, including:
- The STUDENT Act – gives students a clear estimate of the costs they would owe down the road before they take out a loan by incorporating the estimated total interest amount based on their repayment plan.
- The Net Price Calculator Improvement Act – improves the effectiveness of and access to tools that provide students with early, individualized estimates of higher education costs and financial aid before they decide where to apply.
- The Understanding the True Cost of College Act – creates a universal financial aid award letter so that students could easily compare financial aid packages between schools.
- The Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act – makes counseling an annual requirement before new student loans are disbursed, rather than just for first-time borrowers.
Democrat Liz Mathis, State Senator and candidate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District, issued the following statement regarding the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan:
"I have worked in the State Senate to bring down the cost of college and increase access to skills training for the good paying jobs we need to fill here in Iowa; we need a policy at the federal level that does the same,” said Liz Mathis. “The Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan falls short of addressing the root problems of college affordability.”
Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson also released a statement:
“President Biden's plan to "cancel" student loan debt is a handout to the wealthy and a total slap in the face to working Americans. Those who didn't go to college, or those who have worked hard to pay off their student loans, should not be on the hook for someone else's degree. We have to put a check on the Biden Administration's out of control spending habits and continued disrespect for taxpayers.”
Representative Hinson’s recent op-ed on canceling student debt can be read by clicking here.
Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic issued the following statement:
“Iowans know that our economy works best when we put money back into the hands of people who keep our economy going. But right now, millions of Americans are struggling under the weight of student debt."
“Thankfully, many Americans, including the nearly 70% of college graduates in Iowa, will soon get some relief because of President Biden’s decisive action today to cancel thousands of dollars in student debt. This decision will put more money in the pockets of working families at a time when prices are rising. Now, families will be better equipped to afford the things that matter most, like food and housing, and put that money toward their families and their futures."
“Today’s announcement proves we can get what we need. We simply need leaders who will put working families first. Thanks to President Biden, we are now on a path towards an economy that works for us all”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann made the following comment on President Biden’s student loan plan:
"Student loan debt cannot be 'forgiven,' it can only be transferred to the hardworking men and women of Iowa. Shifting the burden of this debt from Ivy League Elites to factory workers, farmers, and single parents is a slap in the face.”
"While inflation is at a 40-year high and our economy in a recession, treating the American economy as if it were a game of monopoly is only going to deteriorate our country."