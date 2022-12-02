Iowa reports first two flu deaths of the season

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two elderly people in northern Iowa are the first deaths of the state’s 2022-2023 flu season
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the flu death of two people, both over the age of 80, on Friday. Both had underlying medical conditions.
The current flu season began October 3 and HHS says influenza strains, along with other respiratory viruses are circulating the state. The most recent flu report shows the virus at a moderately high level of activity in the state. Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates.
HHS says Iowans can help reduce the burden on hospitals and health care providers by taking a few simple precautions:
- Get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Clean high touch surfaces in your home frequently with household disinfectants.
- Practice hand hygiene frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or hand sanitizer.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or if a tissue is not available, cover them with upper shirt sleeve, not a hand.
- Avoid social gatherings if you or your children are ill.
- Keep children home from daycare or school who have fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, or sore throat, and until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medications that reduce fever.
HHS says Iowans with questions about vaccines should speak to their health care provider. Find a vaccine provider at https://www.vaccines.gov/.