Iowa recruiting poll workers for upcoming election season

DES MOINES, Iowa - Election season is just around the corner, and you can be an active participant in the voting process.

Poll workers are needed for the June 7 primary, as well as the November 8 general election in all of Iowa's 99 counties. Each season, Iowa deploys around 10,000 workers during each statewide election, holding a variety of positions.

Secretary of State Paul Pate stresses why poll workers are a key part of the democratic process.

"When they step up, they're the ones that make sure elections run smoothly. They're your front line and last line of defense when it comes to voter integrity. That, I think, helps Iowans have confidence in the election process."

As part of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Pate says he wants to have a larger number of workers on hand.

"We've done a good job being able to recruit people, but we still need more. We like to have a safety net, in fact, because things can happen, and we want to make sure to have more than enough people to man those polling sites, and take care of early voting. Poll workers work early voting, too."

Pate is hoping to recruit a good cross section of poll workers, ranging in age, gender and racial backgrounds, as well as being balanced between Republicans and Democrats. If you would like to sign up to be a poll worker, click here.

Iowa Poll Workers

