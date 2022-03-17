Iowa ranked #3 in U.S. for administering the 2020 election

DES MOINES, Iowa – New date shows the State of Iowa was third best in the nation in handling the 2020 elections.
That ranking comes from the Elections Performance Index, compiled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Election Data and Science Lab, which looks at states based on voter turnout, voter registration rate, and overall administration of elections.
“We’ve made it easy to vote but hard to cheat in Iowa and this data clearly shows we are running elections the right way in this state,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I’m proud of the work of my staff and of election officials across Iowa. Most importantly, I’m proud of Iowans who continue to make their voices heard in record numbers by voting.”
Pate says Iowa received high marks in the Elections Performance Index for instituting online voter registration and conducting post-election audits, which he put in place.
