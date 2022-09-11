Iowa political leaders remember 9/11

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Iowans off all political stripes are remembering the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement:
“Twenty-one years ago, on September 11, 2001, our nation was forever changed.”
“In an instant, our perception of safety and comfort on American soil was shattered.”
“There are very few moments quite like 9/11 in our history: where we, together as a country, experienced collective feelings of terror and despair matched with hope and an enduring commitment to freedom.”
“Over two decades later, we still mourn the nearly 3,000 Americans who we lost too soon, and grieve alongside their families.”
“We honor the first-responders, who rushed toward danger to selflessly save others. And we remember the everyday Americans who turned into heroes, both on 9/11 and in the days after.”
“Out of the ashes, our nation came together, meeting al-Qaeda’s cruelty with unity, strength, and fortitude.”
“For 20 years, countless men and women in uniform, including the 150 U.S. Iowa Army National Guard soldiers I led into Operation Iraqi Freedom – took the fight to the terrorists, and prevented another attack on the homeland.”
“And despite last year’s chaotic and disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan, our nation is forever grateful and indebted to these patriots, and their families.”
To view Senator Ernst’s remarks, click here.
Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic issued the following statement:
“More than two decades have passed since the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. In that time we have not forgotten the thousands of Americans killed that day. We know every person lost left behind friends, family and loved ones. That includes the many heroic first responders who sacrificed their lives that day to help others. Their dedication to the American ideals of freedom, democracy and stewardship protected us then. We owe them more than our gratitude: we owe them our action.”
“For as long as the survivors of that horror live, it is our duty to care for and support them. They have access to mental and physical healthcare, long term treatment of their lasting injuries and monetary compensation. We thank the families, activists and officials who have ensured this continued dedication to the survivors, but we recognize that there is more to do.”
“Over 300,000 survivors who were exposed to the toxic air at Ground Zero have not been screened for medical issues. Over 1,000 victims have not been identified from the human remains recovered that day. Over 5,000 people who survived 9/11 later died from related illnesses, leaving a hole in families that already experienced unthinkable tragedy. These issues must be resolved to ensure that the survivors are able to live the full lives they deserve. These heroes dedicated themselves to our country, and they deserve our continued protection for the protection they offered us.”