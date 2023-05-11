Iowa political leaders blast Biden Administration over illegal immigration

KIMT-TV 3 News – As President Biden allows a Trump-era rule on illegal immigration to expire, Iowa political leaders are blasting the movie as a major mistake.
Title 42 is a public health emergency rule that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally. The Biden Administration is allowing it to end on 12 am Friday.
Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response:
“The Biden Administration has blatantly ignored the border crisis for more than two years, and now, they’re eliminating our most effective tool to slow this invasion of our country. Allowing it to end without another solution in place is not humane; it is a dereliction of duty. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of fentanyl are entering our country, cartels are trafficking women and children, our border agents are overwhelmed, and thousands of migrants are setting up camp in towns along the border. Joe Biden owns this national security disaster, and he needs to fix it. It starts with securing our border and addressing our broken immigration policies. The American people deserve nothing less.”
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra issued the following statement after he voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Secure the Border Act of 2023:
“Since President Biden took office, more than 5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border and over 14,000 pounds of fentanyl have been apprehended by law enforcement. In our Commitment to America, House Republicans promised that we would counter President Biden’s border crisis with serious proposals to protect our families.”
Today, we delivered on our promise by passing our Secure the Border Act to keep fentanyl out of our communities, maintain Title 42, fully fund our border patrol agents, and finish the wall. Iowans and Americans nationwide deserve safe communities and a secure border — period.”
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson also made a comment in support of the Secure the Border Act:
"President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have created and perpetuated a horrific humanitarian and security crisis at our Southern Border.”
"Unsurprisingly, they failed to plan for the end of Title 42 and instead of adopting stricter security measures to address the surge of illegal immigration at our border, they are now releasing illegal immigrants into the country with no way to track them. “
"While the Biden Administration is telling the American people they should accept this chaos as the status quo, I was proud to support legislation that will secure our border, combat illegal immigration, support Border Patrol agents on the frontlines, and help stop the flow of fentanyl into our communities."
President Biden has promised to veto the GOP’s Secure the Border Act. Democrats who control the U.S. Senate say they won’t approve any such legislation.