Iowa police chief and friend charged with breaking federal machine gun laws

DES MOINES, Iowa – A small town police chief has been indicted for violating federal laws on machine guns.
Adair Chief of Police Brandley Wendt, 46, is charged with 18 counts of making a false statement to the ATF and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.
Federal investigators say Wendt used his position as police chief to acquire 10 machine guns purportedly for the official duties and responsibilities of the Adair Police Department, but later resold several of those machine guns at a significant profit. Court documents also state Wendt acquired 13 machine guns for his Denison-based gun store, BW Outfitters, through false statements to the ATF that the machine guns were being demonstrated for future potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.
In addition, Wendt is accused of exploiting his position as police chief to obtain 10 machine guns for Williams Contracting LLC, a federal firearms licensee operated by his friend, Robert Williams, age 46, of Manning. Williams solicited false documentation from Wendt indicating the Adair Police Department wanted a demonstration of each of the machine guns for future potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.
Federal prosecutors say between July 2018 and August 2022, Wendt sought to demonstrate or purchase approximately 90 machine guns for the Adair Police Department, which serves a town of less than 800 people. Wendt and Williams hosted public machine gun shoots, where they charged patrons money to shoot machine guns registered to their gun stores and the Adair Police Department. Wendt and Williams allegedly intended to stockpile machine guns to later sell at a personal profit.
“Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit,” says FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel. “The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable those who violate their oath of office to enrich themselves.”
Robert Williams is charged with three counts of making a false statement and aiding and abetting a false statement to the ATF.
“This case demonstrates the importance of ATF’s vigilance in regulating federal firearms licensees and bringing to justice those who willfully circumvent federal law in favor of personal profit and abuse public trust. Today’s indictment is the result of seamless collaboration by ATF and our law enforcement partners,” says Fred Winston, Special Agent in Charge, ATF – Kansas City Field Division.
If convicted, Wendt faces a maximum term of imprisonment of ten years. Williams faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.