Iowa Philanthropist John Pappajohn dies

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Longtime Iowa philanthropist and impactful business leader John Pappajohn has died.
Pappajohn moved to Iowa from Greece and grew up in Mason City. He graduated from the University of Iowa.
He along with his wife, Mary, were well known for their namesake — the John and Mary Pappajohn sculpture park in Des Moines and the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at NIACC.
Mary died in March of last year.
The Des Moines couple gifted more than $100 million to colleges and medical institutions and Pappajohn himself was involved in over 100 start-ups and served as a director in over 40 public companies.
He was 94 years old.