Iowa park ranger injured in Cerro Gordo County collision

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A state park ranger was involved in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 5 pm at the intersection of Grouse Avenue and 201th Street. Iowa DNR Park Ranger Joshua Steven Rembe, 44 of Thornton, was driving south and was t-boned by the eastbound Kevin Lewis Brunes, 63 of Mason City.
The State Patrol says Rembe was injured but was not taken to the hospital. Brunes was cited for failure to yield and operating an electronic device. This crash remains under investigation.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Fire Department, and Lake Towing assisted at the scene.