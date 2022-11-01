Iowa moving to ensure election accuracy and security on November 8

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is taking extra steps to make sure the November general election vote count is accurate and above board.
Secretary of State Paul Pate says all 99 counties will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. Previously, only one race was audited.
In addition, one randomly selected precinct in each county will hand count the votes for the Governor’s race to match with the ballot tabulators to ensure the accuracy of the vote. Secretary Pate will then announce on November 9, the day after the election, an additional race to be audited in a randomly selected precinct in each county.
“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” says Secretary Pate. “Our post-election audits consistently match the ballot tabulators perfectly. Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency and security to the process. We want Iowans to know their vote counts.”
In Iowa, every ballot tabulator undergoes a public pre-election audit to ensure it will count votes accurately on Election Day.
For more information about election security, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov