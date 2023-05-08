Iowa Motion Picture Awards turns the spotlight on First Security Bank & Trust

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A bank in North Iowa walked away from the 32nd Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards with several honors.
First Security Bank & Trust received the:
Award of Excellence in the categories of Commercials with a Budget Under $1,000 and Digital Marketing for “Banker Ball,” a video celebrating March Madness, First Security bankers try their hand at a different specialty, ultimately realizing that banking is the right fit for them. https://youtu.be/yOp6rPoHe34
Award of Achievement in the category of Commercials with a Budget Under $1,000 for “Meet Andy,” a video where new First Security Ag & Commercial Lender Andy Helgeson takes viewers into the combine during harvest as he demonstrates his hands-on abilities and knowledge of agriculture. https://youtu.be/ZcKb5opyprQ
Award of Achievement in the category of Digital Marketing for “Rudd House of Horrors,” a video created to encourage more awareness of a project that First Security supported, the organizers of the Rudd Haunted House give viewers a walkthrough of the terrifying exhibit. https://youtu.be/l5KSvs3xzDQ
“We think it’s important to find a variety of ways to raise awareness about what we’re doing and the community projects we’re supporting,” says Matt Bradley, VP, Marketing & Communications Manager. “Our team has a lot of fun making videos, and it’s an honor to be recognized!”
First Security videos received eight nominations for this year’s Iowa Motion Picture Awards. The bank has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City.
The Iowa Motion Picture Awards were presented at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on Saturday.