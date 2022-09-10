Iowa, Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday in memory of 9/11 attacks

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – The Governors of Iowa and Minnesota have ordered U.S. and state flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks.
The proclamation by Governor Tim Walz reads “September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States of America in which thousands of innocent people were killed or injured. Police officers, fire, and rescue personnel, other first responders, and American citizens demonstrated extraordinary bravery in the wake of these attacks. The people of Minnesota have set aside this day to honor, remember, and mourn the victims of this tragedy.”
“The attacks of September 11, 2001, took place more than two decades ago, but the scenes we witnessed that day remain etched on our national memory as if they were yesterday,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “This Patriot Day, we remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives to this unspeakable act of brutality, including hundreds of heroic first responders who fell in the line of duty. As all Americans reflect on that tragic day and pray for those who lost loved ones, we also mourn the loss and honor the sacrifice of all those who died.”
Flags will already be lowered in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. President Biden ordered flags at half-staff from September 8 until sunset on the day of internment for the Queen. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.