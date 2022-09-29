Iowa, Minnesota get $16 million for safer and healthier schools

WASHINGTON DC – Iowa and Minnesota are getting over $16 million in federal grants to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.
It is part of nearly $1 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of Education through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“We have years of evidence that demonstrate the value of building safe and supportive schools. These efforts improve academic achievement, promote emotional well-being, reduce disciplinary actions, and increase positive behaviors,” says U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Safe and supportive schools help our children and youth overcome trauma and provide a strong foundation of emotional and physical safety. These grants will provide real benefits to real students in real schools.”
Iowa is getting $5,988,079 and Minnesota will receive $10,481,264.
The U.S. Department of Education says money can be used to provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. For example, funds could support the kind of work underway in Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota where they are spending almost $13 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support the mental health and wellness of students and staff. This approach includes: hiring 32 additional counselors, social workers, and psychologists; partnering with community organizations to offer mental health support for students; training staff on how to handle trauma; and creating calming spaces for staff and students.