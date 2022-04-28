Iowa mans pleads guilty to Mower County kidnapping

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southeast Iowa man has pleaded guilty to abducting a woman in Mower County.
Keshaun Austin Baker, 21 of Bettendorf, IA, was arrested on March 9, 2020, and charged with kidnapping, stalking, harassment, terroristic threats, and domestic assault.
Austin police say Baker forced a woman into a car at the YMCA and drove off with her. The vehicle, with Baker and his victim inside, was then located in a parking lot near East Side Lake. The woman told officers Baker dragged her into the car, said he had a knife, and threatened to kill her.
Baker pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of kidnapping. No sentencing date has been set.