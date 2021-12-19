Iowa man seriously hurt in Fillmore County crash

NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A crash in Fillmore County has left an Iowa man with life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Alvin Monson, 40 of West Union, IA, was driving east on Highway 44 when he went off the road around 7:24 pm Saturday and rolled his vehicle.
The State Patrol says Monson was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment.
The Fillmore and Houston county sheriff’s offices, Mabel Fire and Ambulance, and Gundersen Air Medical assisted with this crash.