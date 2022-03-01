Iowa man sentenced for marijuana in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man caught with pot and accused of resisting arrest has been sentenced.
Jaden Reese Gardner, 20 of Funda, Iowa, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to fifth-degree possession of marijuana. As part of a plea deal, a charge of obstructing the legal process with force was dropped.
Gardner was arrested on October 3, 2021, at Harmony Park after Freeborn County deputies said they spotted him smoking marijuana. The deputies said he attempted to bite a deputy on the wrist as he was arrested and they found a small baggie of marijuana in his possession.
Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to one year of supervised probation and must pay $1,765.80 in restitution.