Iowa man sentenced for child sex abuse in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa man is sent to prison for a sex crime in southern Minnesota.
Charles Wesley Jones, 42 of Oelwein, IA, was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison, with credit for 115 days already served. A conditional release of 99 years will follow his time behind bars.
Jones was charged in April 2018 with three counts of second-degree sexual conduct in Mower County. The Austin Police Department said Jones sexually abused an underage victim on more than one occasion.
Jones’ trial was delayed several times for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and he eventually entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. An Alford plea means Jones does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.