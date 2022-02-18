Iowa man injured in Freeborn County rollover

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt after a rollover crash in Freeborn County.
It happened around 9:44 am Friday on eastbound Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Timothy Matthew Potterfield, 50 of Bondurant, IA, went off the road and rolled his vehicle near mile marker 173.
Potterfield suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol says Potterfield was not wearing a seat belt.
The Mower and Freeborn county sheriff’s offices assisted with this accident.