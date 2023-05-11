Iowa leaders blast U.S. Supreme Court for upholding California animal cruelty law

KIMT-TV 3 News – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a California law that requires more space for breeding pigs, something pork producers say would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California.
Political and industry leaders in Iowa are unhappy.
U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld California’s Proposition 12:
“I’m outraged that the Supreme Court upheld California’s assault on Iowa hog farmers and egg producers. Prop 12 represents red tape at its worst, raising costs for our producers and prices for our families while inflation wreaks havoc on our communities and destroys our economy. Quite frankly, California liberals have no jurisdiction over how Iowa farmers raise our hens and hogs.
On top of President Biden’s radical WOTUS rule and his tax hikes on our producers, this decision is just another attack on rural America. As the top pork-producing and egg-producing district in the nation, I will continue to work with my colleagues to repeal Prop 12 and support our producers.”
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst had this to say:
“Extremists in liberal states like California shouldn’t be allowed to BAN OUR BACON and punish hardworking Iowa pork producers with overreaching policies. Disappointed in SCOTUS decision on Prop 12. I’ll keep fighting for #Iowa farmers!”
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released this statement:
“Having the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world is foundational to the American way of life. Today's Supreme Court’s decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross undermines that firm foundation. While today’s ruling is focused on agricultural production, it will certainly creep into other industries. This disappointing decision sets a concerning precedent and opens the door for the largest states to dictate the laws and regulations for consumers and businesses to the rest of America. This sets the stage for a state-by-state patchwork of ever-changing and costly requirements that will increase the cost of production and drive higher costs for food and other consumer products.”
Trish Cook, a pig farmer from Winthrop and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, also expressed her displeasure with the Justices’ ruling:
“The health and safety of their pigs are a top priority for Iowa pig farmers, and we are frustrated to see the Supreme Court uphold Prop 12. This ruling sets a bad precedent, enabling other states to regulate commerce outside their boundaries. Consumers, especially low-income ones who rely on affordable nutritious pork to feed their families, will ultimately suffer due to higher food prices. Some small and medium-sized producers who are already dealing with high feed costs and inflation, will also sadly go out of business as they struggle to comply.”
Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson issued this statement:
"The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producer Council’s challenge of California’s Proposition 12."
"Today’s ruling upholds a law which bans the sale of pork from hogs that don’t meet the arbitrary production standards established by California, even if the hogs were raised outside of California. The ability for one state to set the rules for the rest of the country will have many negative consequences impacting animal welfare, farmers and ultimately the grocery store bill for American families."
"While supporters of Proposition 12 claimed the measure would improve food safety and animal welfare, it ultimately fails to meet those goals. Instead, the arbitrary standards take away the flexibility to promote animal welfare and ensure hogs are raised in a safe environment."
"Proposition 12 will have a far-reaching impact well beyond the borders of California, ultimately leading to higher prices at the grocery store for American families in all 50 states, not just Californians.”