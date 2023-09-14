Iowa law enforcement agencies show support for Algona police officer killed Wednesday night

ALGONA, Minn. - 33-year-old officer Kevin Cram was shot and killed by Kyle Rickie, while following an arrest warrant on Rickie for harassment.
The ten year law enforcement died Wednesday night right before 8 pm. Cram was pronounced dead by a hospital nearby Algona.
"Algona Police officer Kevin Cram died because he was willing to stand between the gap of good and evil," said Stephan Bayens, Commissioner of Iowa Department of Safety.
Dozens of law enforcement agencies posted on their Facebook pages showing their support for the Algona Police Department and Cram's family.
"The Cram family have long been called to a life of public service in this community and have shown time and time again that selfless dedication. Kevin embodied that and was an outstanding police officer here at the Algona Police Department," said Bayens.
Authorities arrested Rickie four hours later from the killing near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. He is now being charged with first degree murder.