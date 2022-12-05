Iowa launches new program to create more truck drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is launching a new program to get more truck drivers on the road.
Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program will provide more opportunities for interested truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL) in Iowa.
“Truck drivers play such a critical role in meeting our supply chain demands-- ‘If you got it, a truck driver brought it’. Like the rest of the nation, Iowa, too, has a high demand for truck drivers; and in order to meet that demand, we need innovative solutions that reduce barriers for anyone interested in obtaining a CDL license,” says Governor Reynolds. “This new program will break down barriers that currently exist for obtaining a CDL and provide support to organizations who sponsor these critical training opportunities right here in Iowa.”
The program will spend provide $6 million to support employers, nonprofits, or related organizations who sponsor or partner on key training programs designed to prepare potential drivers for CDL skills or knowledge tests. The goal is to remove costly barriers and, ultimately, create more drivers with CDL licenses across the state.
“The Entry-Level Driver Training Program provides more opportunities to obtain a CDL, but it also makes it easier for employers to recruit and train their own drivers,” says Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “This effort will also make our state more competitive in these high-demand fields by helping employers offer the right training when and where their workers need it.”
Those who can apply for funding include Iowa-based employers, employer consortiums, and non-profits who employ Iowa CDL drivers and provide Entry-Level Driver Training either in-house or through partnership with third-party certified training providers. Funds are administered as reimbursement only following documented training certification and a CDL exam within 30 days of a participant’s first day of training.
Applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov beginning December 13 and are due on February 3, 2023, at 11:59 AM.